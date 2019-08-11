ERINN CRANE
WATERLOO --- Many are scared of the word “socialism” from images created by those who stand to lose in industries that would be best served by pooling our money for the greater good. We enjoy a police force, fire department, so why not health care funded by our pooling of money and bypassing profitable insurance companies?
Imagine the health care that could be delivered if profits, CEO salaries, ads, and administrative costs were cut out of our delivery system? As it stands, we pay more than any other industrialized country for health care. Our lack of care for chronic diseases drives up the cost for everyone yet we have so many using “socialism” as a curse word which is misunderstood, to fight for a health care delivery system enjoyed by many countries lifetimes ahead in quality of care.
Quit letting politicians form your opinions because they are paid by lobbyists who represent large insurance companies. Let’s have some common sense for once.
