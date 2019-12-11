DOUG BOELMAN
CEDAR FALLS --- I have been extremely upset through the years that the origin of the Hawkeye Community College has never been recognized. I agree with Mr. Lou Honary that Mr. Harold Brock had the vision for a technical college. It all started in 1963 as the Waterloo Technical School in the shop area of West Hight School.
I, along with several John Deere and other local midwestern industrial firm retirees, graduated with two-year degrees in mechanical and electronics engineering.
Our breakroom was the boiler room, then we were moved to the basement to the Walker Building Commercial Street in downtown Waterloo.
Please consider us as Hawkeye Institute of Technology alumni. It is time we are recognized as the pioneers of HCC. Many dedicated facility members and graduates have never been given their proper recognition.
