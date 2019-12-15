JULIE HUSBAND
CEDAR FALLS --- Commentators and journalists seem resigned to the idea that Republicans, who hold the majority in the Senate, will vote as a unified block to acquit the president of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, despite overwhelming evidence of both. We should remember, however, that when a senator must put his or her name to a decision and commit to a place in history, some vote their consciences and not their interests.
You have free articles remaining.
Harry Burn was one such figure. Despite indicating that he would vote against the 19th Amendment, when the time came to ratify it in the Tennessee House, Harry Burn switched his vote. His one vote proved decisive and the 19th Amendment was ratified 49-47, making Tennessee the 35th state, and the last one necessary, to give women the right to vote.
Harry Burns listened to his scruples — and, legend has it, his mother — and did the right thing. He said, “I believe we had a moral and a legal right to ratify.” Don’t count out Republicans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.