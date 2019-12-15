{{featured_button_text}}

JULIE HUSBAND

CEDAR FALLS --- Commentators and journalists seem resigned to the idea that Republicans, who hold the majority in the Senate, will vote as a unified block to acquit the president of abuse of power and obstruction of justice, despite overwhelming evidence of both. We should remember, however, that when a senator must put his or her name to a decision and commit to a place in history, some vote their consciences and not their interests.

Harry Burn was one such figure. Despite indicating that he would vote against the 19th Amendment, when the time came to ratify it in the Tennessee House, Harry Burn switched his vote. His one vote proved decisive and the 19th Amendment was ratified 49-47, making Tennessee the 35th state, and the last one necessary, to give women the right to vote.

Harry Burns listened to his scruples — and, legend has it, his mother — and did the right thing. He said, “I believe we had a moral and a legal right to ratify.” Don’t count out Republicans.

