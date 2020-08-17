Letter: Harris is phony

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHRIS SIMENSON

DUNKERTON -- A co-worker of mine received a promotion. When asked how he would address his new challenges he replied, “No need to. I have this job. I am working on my next job.”

And so it is with Kamala Harris, to paraphrase satirist Tom Lehrer, “a woman whose allegiance is ruled by expedience.”

Whether it was her affair with Mayor Willie Brown or the severe punishment of poor Blacks, often with less-than-honest tactics, it did not matter to Harris. Each helped get her jobs, promotions, and visibility.

Now she in a position to possibly be one heartbeat away from the presidency. Picked by a man who she accused of siding with racists, she also “believed” women who had accused him of sexual harassment in a manner similar to her attempt to scuttle the nomination of a decent judge.

I tried to find an appropriate moniker for her. Ruthless? Dishonest? Insincere? The President got it right: phony and nasty. If I were Biden I would put an Ad in the New York Times for a food taster.

