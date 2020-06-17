Letter: Happening again

WATERLOO -- Read Saul Shapiro's Sunday's column (June 14). It's sad that he has to explain "white privilege" to his 12-year-old biracial grandson who hasn't yet experienced overt discrimination. This is the true tragedy of racism and the George Floyd story. Children who have not experienced it will be told to expect it.

The Chauvin photo will have the same effect on them of seeing the jets crash into the twin towers over and over again: it is happening again. Even if they weren't alive to see. Maybe we need to have people videoing and the press publicizing acts of kindness between the police and black Americans to give them a complete perspective.