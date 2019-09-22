DENNY McCABE
WATERLOO --- Thanks for your coverage of Nikole Hannah-Jones' appearance at UNI. I was once her teacher, but as I told her Monday night, with her 1619 Project she has taught me much more than I ever taught her. I hope that every teacher in the area who teaches social studies or history heard her speech. I believe that many of us received an incomplete, or inconsistent American history education.
I've been retired for several years now, but I urge current teachers to read, learn, and teach the 1619 Project. Don't assume the textbook you use is the final authority. I encourage you to supplement it with podcasts and essays from the 1619 Project. The essays are available from the New York Times, the podcasts are also from the Times on a podcast called The Daily. Downloadable lesson plans are available from The Pulitzer Center.
Please take a look. If the Waterloo schools can no longer teach a one semester course on African-American history, it is incumbent on the rest of you to do your part at all levels, K-12.
