{{featured_button_text}}

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER --- This is in response to the Courier editorial July 11 on making Iowa a hands free state for cellphone use. If our so called pro-life legislators (those that attack Planned Parenthood and birth control) really lived up to their titles, they'd quickly outlaw phone use while driving, get strict with speeding enforcement and get enforcement cameras everywhere.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

But they call anything that would prevent crashes and fatalities "an intrusion on their freedom."

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments