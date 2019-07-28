HERMAN LENZ
SUMNER --- This is in response to the Courier editorial July 11 on making Iowa a hands free state for cellphone use. If our so called pro-life legislators (those that attack Planned Parenthood and birth control) really lived up to their titles, they'd quickly outlaw phone use while driving, get strict with speeding enforcement and get enforcement cameras everywhere.
But they call anything that would prevent crashes and fatalities "an intrusion on their freedom."
