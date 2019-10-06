ROGER W. SMITH
WATERLOO --- Open letter to Rep. Abby Finkenauer: Thank you for your recent letter acknowledging that "Iowans across our district ... want to be able to go hunting on the weekend, and Monday send their kids to school without worrying they will make it home safely." You then assert that we can "protect the rights of law-abiding gun owners like those in my family and stop criminals from obtaining guns who would do our communities harm." You argue that this issue "isn't about politics and it's not about party. It's about listening to our law enforcement officers and listening to folks in communities like the one I grew up in when they talk about their priorities and way of life."
Finally, you promise to "listen to those voices to keep our communities safe and ensure our traditions can continue."
Despots and dictators historically have listened to their "law enforcement officers": think Gestapo, KGB, Stasi, Kenpei Tai, DPRK, etc. Ask those who have lived under such regimes. Most important, it is the Second Amendment that controls in our republic. The Bill of Rights is not determined by a public opinion poll.
