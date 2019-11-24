{{featured_button_text}}

HERMAN LENZ

SUMNER -- I urged gun owners to tell the NRA, Gun Owners of America and such organizations to get something into the national news about the positive side of gun ownership, like that the murders, beatings, robberies, rapes and crimes that are prevented/averted because the would-be victims are armed.

The national newspeople never tell us about the above. They only make a big blow about the negative of guns in their attempt to create a fear and hatred of gun owners and the Second Amendment.

