JUDY MIKESKA

WATERLOO --- Predictably, after every mass shooting, politicians run to the microphone to talk about guns and mental illness.

Are lawmakers going to start considering violating the sanctity of the doctor's office? Or, maybe the government just plans to peek into your prescription records. Will people who are ill avoid going to the doctor because they know the government is watching? We already have national electronic medical records. It would only take a few keystrokes to violate your privacy. HIPPA laws currently restrict the sharing of your medical records. How soon will these laws be under attack, in the name of safety.

The bigger question is, what is going to be the qualifying mental illness that will restrict your 2nd Amendment rights? Will guns be taken away from those who are being treated for depression or anxiety? How about soldiers working through and trying to come to terms with PTSD?

Restricting 2nd Amendment rights for those with a mental illness or taking specific medications will not stop evil people from doing evil things. No law will stop evil people from doing evil things. Everyone is put in more danger when firearms are removed from citizens and left in the hands of criminals.

