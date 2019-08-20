{{featured_button_text}}

STANLEY EASTMAN

WATERLOO --- What is so difficult about getting things done in our government? Thank God this group of senators are not allowed to carry handguns because they would do each other in.

This is the most embarrassing bunch of so-called senators that I’ve ever seen. God help us all, they can’t even stop all the assault rifles from being sold!

