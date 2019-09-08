{{featured_button_text}}

SANDRA LATTING

WATERLOO --- At a town hall meeting at Cedar Falls High School lead by the March For Our Lives students, one parent said her teenage sons were afraid to attend because they were afraid they might be shot. She also said she wondered if there was any point in attending because nothing ever seemed to change. She's mostly right about that. After every horrific mass shooting, there are public cries for gun reform. After the recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, the president promised that he would look at strengthening background checks, then after a conversation with the NRA, he reversed course and said we already had strong background checks.

One thing is for certain: Congress is responsible for not passing laws to protect our right to life and to keep weapons of war from being readily available for purchase. It is up to us to vote these people out of office, and vote for people who promise to pass laws to protect our right to life over the rights of gun owners. The Parkland students who escaped the massacre at their school have developed a bold, progressive plan to combat gun violence. You can read it at MarchForOurLives.com.

