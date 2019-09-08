JUDY THOMAS
CEDAR FALLS --- One-hundred-ten mass shootings since 1982. (Mother Jones magazine). U.S. attacks are also deadlier with highest casualties the last 10 years: 58 killed in Las Vegas, 49 in Orlando, 27 at Sandy Hook, and 22 at El Paso. House legislators passed two bills. Senators need to step up now.
Joni Ernst stated: “...overly restrictive gun control laws do very little to deter criminals while imposing unnecessary burdens on law-abiding Americans.” I disagree. Shooters are not law-abiding and intend to do harm.
When New Zealand faced a mass shooting, it took three days to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.
- Pass laws restricting guns similar to New Zealand banning assault type weapons.
- Register guns similar to drivers’ licenses. Require proof of passing a gun safety course.
- Enact a required waiting period and mental health/background checks.
- Require private sales of guns comply with federal legislation.
According to a May Quinnipac poll, 73% of Americans say more needs to be done. Sixty-one percent favor stricter gun laws. Congress must act to strengthen gun laws and protect all law-abiding citizens. Retailers Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods say the status quo is unacceptable. Keep calling or writing senators to take action now.
