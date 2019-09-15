{{featured_button_text}}

AL CHARLSON

WAVERLY --- Federal law requires migratory waterfowl hunters to use shotguns that hold no more than three shells.

If within the boundaries of the Second Amendment we can limit weapon magazine capacity to protect ducks and geese, we can certainly do so to protect our children.

