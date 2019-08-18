{{featured_button_text}}

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO --- Mental illness has many symptoms, such as repetitive actions with the same result over and over; a disconnection from reality.

These symptoms are seen in the behavior of the NRA, Republican Party, and gun owners (many but not all). The weak politicians have proposed a Red Flag bill which should be a white flag bill, as they have surrendered their moral duty to the American people.

Let us cure this illness by removing from office any and all politicians who exhibit these symptoms. The next elected official who says "I grieve for your loss" to a mass shooting victim should be horse whipped on the courthouse stairs at high noon.

