BOB BLACK
WATERLOO --- Mental illness has many symptoms, such as repetitive actions with the same result over and over; a disconnection from reality.
You have free articles remaining.
These symptoms are seen in the behavior of the NRA, Republican Party, and gun owners (many but not all). The weak politicians have proposed a Red Flag bill which should be a white flag bill, as they have surrendered their moral duty to the American people.
Let us cure this illness by removing from office any and all politicians who exhibit these symptoms. The next elected official who says "I grieve for your loss" to a mass shooting victim should be horse whipped on the courthouse stairs at high noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.