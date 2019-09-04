LeaANN SAUL
CEDAR FALLS --- I am extremely disappointed and disturbed by the words of many Republicans. They are in favor of what are called Red Flag laws, claiming they will prevent dangerous people from obtaining or keeping firearms.
Red Flag laws, already law in different states, allow anyone to file a report with the court; this can include a disgruntled ex or an angry neighbor. There is no police investigation, there is a secret court hearing, after which a judge will issue a warrant directing police to go to a residence and seize any firearms.
The idea of a secret hearing and someone losing their rights under the Constitution without due process should scare you. The burden of proof is supposed to be on the state to show ”beyond a reasonable doubt,” someone is a danger.
Only after your rights are violated, will you be summoned to a court hearing where you are forced to prove your innocence. This is backwards from the way the system is supposed to work. These laws are dangerous and a complete desecration of the Constitution.
Let your representatives know that you want to maintain the Constitution as is, and violating your rights is unacceptable.
