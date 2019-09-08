{{featured_button_text}}

BOB BLACK

WATERLOO --- Anger, emotion, wrath or rage. It involves a strong uncomfortable and hostile response to a perceived provocation, hurt or threat. i.e., being fired, breakup of a relationship, bad driving, telemarketers, etc.

Everyone one of us has this human condition and some of us pick up one of the three million guns available to Americans and kill someone.

The Republican politicians and the NRA would like us to believe it is mental illness; those of us who study the facts know it is not, that it is a human emotion without brakes.

"I'm a human being, although I regret it." --- Mark Twain

