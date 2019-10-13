HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO --- The pellet gun discovered at Hoover Middle School Sept. 24 could just as well have been a real weapon. The school ONLY released the information after it had become semi-public.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
How often and how much does Waterloo Schools hide from parents to protect their own reputation? I have written the Legislature to demand schools make public disciplinary and dangerous situations at least twice a year.
Parents need to be assured their kids are safe, not have it swept under the rug. Waterloo Schools, step up your game!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.