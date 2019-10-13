{{featured_button_text}}

HAROLD TUCHEL

WATERLOO --- The pellet gun discovered at Hoover Middle School Sept. 24 could just as well have been a real weapon. The school ONLY released the information after it had become semi-public.

How often and how much does Waterloo Schools hide from parents to protect their own reputation? I have written the Legislature to demand schools make public disciplinary and dangerous situations at least twice a year.

Parents need to be assured their kids are safe, not have it swept under the rug. Waterloo Schools, step up your game!

