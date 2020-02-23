Letter: Groomed trails

TOM CHRISTENSEN

WATERLOO -- I want to thank the Waterloo Leisure Services and Brynes Park staffs for the grooming of cross-country skiing trails at the park this winter and winters previous.

The staff that provides this service doesn’t receive the thanks and praise they deserve for providing the hours and days of outdoor winter enjoyment to many of us that love this healthy winter activity. They groom Brynes Park trails a least a couple times a week (weather conditions permitting), for both classical and skate skiing.

If you have not tried this winter activity and enjoy the winter outdoors, come out to Brynes Park and enjoy the winter! Thank you!

