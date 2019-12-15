{{featured_button_text}}

D.R. DAMON

WATERLOO --- Linda Kofed's letter (Dec. 8) that the "dragon" on Waterloo Police cars is reminiscent of the KKK is wrong. The symbol is a "Griffin" - a mythical half eagle and half lion signifying vigilance and protection. It was designed by a Courier artist after a request by the chief of police in the 1960s.

The officers and department have been proudly wearing and using the Griffin and its motto for more than 50 years. It is greatly revered by those who served the city in the past and informed members of the community.

