RICH BOESEN

CEDAR FALLS -- Instead of attempting to change history to their liking as so many seem to be doing these days, I’d like to suggest that Linda Kofoed (letter Dec. 20) take advantage of the information provided her reference the history of the Griffin, the proud symbol of the Waterloo Police Department, and use it as a golden teaching opportunity to inform those who have misperceptions about it.

