{{featured_button_text}}

SUSAN JOLLEY

WATERLOO --- In response to the letter (Dec. 8) questioning the “KKK dragon” on the Waterloo police cars, I would like to educate the writer on the origin of the WPD logo. My grandfather, Robert Wright, was the chief of police from 1961 to 1970. During his time as chief he wanted to update the patch on the officers' uniforms. He found the griffin which symbolizes vigilance. This information can be easily found on the Waterloo Police Department’s website. Please do your homework before jumping to the worst possible conclusion.

I am not only proud of the family history that this symbol represents, but also of the brave men and women that serve our community as police officers. The symbol of the griffin sets our police officers and their vehicles apart from other communities.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments