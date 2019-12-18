{{featured_button_text}}

RICH BOESEN

CEDAR FALLS --- Replying to the letter Dec. 8 from Linda Kofed titled “Bad Symbol.” Ms. Kofed needs to inform herself on the difference between a dragon and a griffin. Please go to the Waterloo Police Department website at Waterloopolice.com and check out “The history of the patch” found in the Department History section. Also please keep in mind a griffin has a curved beak from an eagle while a dragon does not.

A griffin stands for vigilance as does the Waterloo Iowa Police Department and all of their proud members.

