LAURA O'BRIEN
WATERLOO --- Columnist Cal Thomas (Sept. 29) appears to have his ego bent out of shape by a girl (Greta Thunberg) dedicated to a very worthy cause, and one everyone should be prioritizing if you live and breathe on this planet. She isn’t pretending to hold degrees from Harvard or Cornell in any of the sciences. Credibility should not be the sole focus here when one is simply urging people to prioritize the health of our planet, not to mention our survival as a species. We probably need the anguished cries of a 16-year-old who wants to see her grandchildren thrive to wake us up to take better care of planet Earth.
You have free articles remaining.
Can we also be grateful for each young person this committed to making the world a better place? Why are we focusing on negative, snobby journalists complain about the “intellectual captivity” these youth are stuck within? Who is really at fault of “intellectual captivity” when one is so quick to belittle or discourage a young person being involved in an important cause or speak up for what they believe in? Thomas should examine that, because arrogance and indifference could be more damaging than any poor credibility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.