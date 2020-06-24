Letter: Great photographer
0 comments

Letter: Great photographer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

STEVE SINNOTT

WATERLOO -- It was the shot of the two high school baseball players both in the air (June 17 Courier) that finally pushed me to action.

I’ve been admiring Brandon Pollock’s photos for a long time and I’m guessing any Courier reader who has ever tried to take a serious photograph has done the same. They’re not just good – they’re exceptional. I can only imagine the patience it takes to get some of

the nature shots that always jump off the page. The same goes for sports and human interest.

The Courier has had some great photographers over the years and we’re fortunate Mr. Pollock continues the tradition.

Editor's Inbox web logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News