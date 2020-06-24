Letter: Great photographer

STEVE SINNOTT
WATERLOO -- It was the shot of the two high school baseball players both in the air (June 17 Courier) that finally pushed me to action.
I’ve been admiring Brandon Pollock’s photos for a long time and I’m guessing any Courier reader who has ever tried to take a serious photograph has done the same. They’re not just good – they’re exceptional. I can only imagine the patience it takes to get some of
the nature shots that always jump off the page. The same goes for sports and human interest.
The Courier has had some great photographers over the years and we’re fortunate Mr. Pollock continues the tradition.
