Letter: Great photographer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STEVE SINNOTT

WATERLOO -- It was the shot of the two high school baseball players both in the air (June 17 Courier) that finally pushed me to action.

I’ve been admiring Brandon Pollock’s photos for a long time and I’m guessing any Courier reader who has ever tried to take a serious photograph has done the same. They’re not just good – they’re exceptional. I can only imagine the patience it takes to get some of

the nature shots that always jump off the page. The same goes for sports and human interest.

The Courier has had some great photographers over the years and we’re fortunate Mr. Pollock continues the tradition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0