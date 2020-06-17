Letter: Great country

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CURTIS WYCKOFF

HUDSON -- This is in response to the crazy editorials by Saul Shapiro and Steve Wikert. Tell me, please, gentlemen was it "systemic racism" or "white privilege " that got you to where you are in your careers? Absolutely not. It was hard work, determination, great family structure growing up obeying police if you were pulled over and staying out of drugs and crime to name a few.

How's this liberal lunacy fallacy of "systemic racism " working for people like Oprah, LeBron James, Denzel Washington, Don Lemon and on and on. It's the list I mentioned above. It makes me sick to my stomach when I hear liberals trashing this great country and the people in it. Do you love this country, Steve and Saul? How about our Constitution? Our great founding fathers?

It's time conservatives get a backbone and stand up to the Democrats and the media trashing of this country. We have the greatest country on the face of this planet and I'm not going to sit by and let the left burn our cities, abolish the police, let anarchy reign, transform this country and tell us how we're all racist and a racist society, because we are not!

