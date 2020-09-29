LETTER: Grassley's flip flop

ANN BOCK

WAVERLY -- In 2016 Sen. Charles Grassley made the following statement justifying why he would not support filling the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Antonin Scalia. He said:

“The fact of the matter is that it’s been standard practice over the last 80 years to not confirm Supreme Court nominees during a presidential election year.”

“Given the huge divide in the country, and the fact that this president, above all others, has made no bones about his goal to use the courts to circumvent Congress and push through his own agenda, it only makes sense that we defer to the American people who will elect a new president to select the next Supreme Court justice.”

If Grassley’s statement was true in 2016, it is still true today. It was made months before the 2016 election. We are now looking at just a few weeks. If Grassley (and Sen Joni Ernst, who made similar statements) now supports confirming a new Supreme Court justice before the election, his statement was not only hypocritical, he was lying to his constituents and playing us all for fools thinking that we could believe, and trust, what he actually told us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0