Letter: ﻿ Grassley for VP?

WATERLOO -- During the impeachment trial we need to think of all the possible outcomes. We should play: “What if?”

What if, President Mike Pence via Section 2 of the 25th Amendment had to select a vice president? Would he select the only logical and most qualified person as vice president? Then there’s only one person who is a conservative, veteran Republican, battle-tested, trustworthy, knowledgeable and savvy candidate, Sen. Charles Grassley, Iowa’s senior U.S. senator, president pro tempore of the Senate for the 116th United States Congress and third in the presidential line of succession.