LETTER: Governor's poor leadership

WEST UNION -- Do I detect that our state leader's foolish mistakes are finally being exposed? Prescribing mask use won't substitute for honest persuasion (cellphones, seat belts, etc). Will use of arbitrary percentages to determine on-line public education instruction rules replace the judgment of elected school boards? What drives those privileged rules/exemptions for the for drinking establishments? Will hiding and delaying incidence statistics, citing HIPAA regulations to justify only reporting by counties, confuse state reports enough to satisfy those who need real figures? Assignment of the virus reporting responsibility to multiple agencies only makes acquiring the complete statistics more difficult. Hiding information from the press is foolish because it always comes out later, embarrassing and/or sideways (or dismissed as “old news”). Importing poor quality people to serve the state and firing the good ones is also a recipe for disaster. No, the governor should have attended “governor school” before being chosen by the previous one. Intelligent people in Iowa should demand better leadership.