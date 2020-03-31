Letter: Governor must act

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

CEDAR FALLS -- Governor Reynolds must act now and issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to save Iowa lives. Either the governor is getting poor advice or she is ignoring the good advice she is getting.

Her suggestion that it is adequate for people who feel ill should stay home is downright dangerous. Anyone who has been listening to the national press coverage of how COVID-19 is spreading knows that infected people without symptoms spread this virus just as easily as people who are ill. Yet, the governor seems to be perfectly content with asymptotic people spreading the virus in grocery stores and pharmacies, as long as these same people self-quarantine once they get sick.