Letter: Governor, mandate masks

CHJ MORRIS
CEDAR FALLS -- As senior citizens my husband and i have been on lockdown since March. We don't want covid 19. We rarely see our family, and that is the hardest part. We order groceries, etc. online and have rare social interaction. That being said, I can't understand the refusal of Kim Reynolds to have a public mask mandate. Our numbers are rising every day. Why not put this in place for the greater good?
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!