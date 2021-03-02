 Skip to main content
LETTER: GOP moving toward dictatorship
RAYMOND AVERILL

CEDAR FALLS — I am watching the news reports about how all the Republican state legislatures are talking about changing our voting system. Things like cutting the early voting time and shortening the hours for voting. Everything seems to make it more difficult to vote. It seems to me they should encourage more people to cast votes.

Our country was originally set up on the rule of “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

It appears to me the Republicans want to throw ice on this rule and make it more difficult for people with different problems to get to the polls. It looks like the Republicans are working to change our form of government from a democracy to a dictatorship. I for one am not in favor of this.

