Letter: GOP hypocrisy

WATERLOO -- Donald Trump says he will not accept a peaceful transition of power if the election does not have the outcome he wants. He will attempt to use legal shenanigans, falsehoods about mail-in ballots, and lies in an attempt to put himself in power for another four (or eight) years. Just the fact that he wants to circumvent the Constitution is not new. Quasi-dictators like Donald Trump come and go in small backwater locations around the world, but never before have I been worried that the America we all know and love would fall victim to such a god-awful clown.