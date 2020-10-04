Letter: GOP hypocrisy

E.M. WHITE
WATERLOO -- Donald Trump says he will not accept a peaceful transition of power if the election does not have the outcome he wants. He will attempt to use legal shenanigans, falsehoods about mail-in ballots, and lies in an attempt to put himself in power for another four (or eight) years. Just the fact that he wants to circumvent the Constitution is not new. Quasi-dictators like Donald Trump come and go in small backwater locations around the world, but never before have I been worried that the America we all know and love would fall victim to such a god-awful clown.
Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley have moaned about duty, honor and Iowa values, then followed Mitch McConnell every time. Four years ago they both were firm that President Obama was not entitled to a Supreme Court pick in the last year of his presidency. Now comes McConnell changing the rules, and they follow along.
Integrity seems to be the first thing that is sacrificed when you want to keep your place in the Senate. Next comes honesty, dignity, and the ability to put your country before party. Shame on both of you.
Voters remember this Nov. 3.
