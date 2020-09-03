LETTER: GOP failures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUDY THOMAS

CEDAR FALLS -- During COVID-19 crisis, the Iowa Republican-led General Assembly has made life more difficult for families and schools. Rather than increase funding to those in need, Republicans have done just the opposite.

HF2030 was introduced to create new barriers for children who need food assistance. Senate SF2272 and SF2366 were introduced to reduce access to food and health care for children and families. Fortunately, these bills were blocked by Iowans.

Public school budgets were cut in SF2142. Where is the money schools need to implement COVID health requirements? It seems easier for the Republican majority to cut education budgets if schools are not a priority!

SF2310 requires in-person learning as the primary mode of education for Iowa schools. This bill places students, teachers, and staff in harm’s way, as our governor requires a 15% infection rate over 14 days to offer more online alternatives. (Contrary to World Health Organization health guidelines of 3-5%). Local control was ignored with inadequate state plans.

A Republican-led House, Senate, and governor have failed to address critical Iowa issues. Our legislative body needs to have more Democrats. Iowans should vote for a legislative body that represents the needs of all schools and families.

