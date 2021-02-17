LETTER: GOP complicity

ROY STEVENS

WATERLOO — Senators Grassley and Ernst. Re: The second impeachment of Donald Trump.

After watching the same trial that you attended and acted in as jurors, I feel it is my duty as a citizen to vocalize my opinion.

I was hoping the truth would make a difference and morality would prevail. Apparently there is very little of either left in the Republican Party. You unacceptably ignored the overwhelming evidence presented.

How far down the rabbit hole will the Republican Party go to avoid anything that resembles the truth?

I sincerely hope you will eventually understand you may have participated in opening a wound that will never heal, and could lead to the start of a new government in which senators like you may not exist.

All of this could have been avoided by simply acknowledging the truth, which seems to be where the failure started.

The people of Iowa have witnessed your complete submission to partisan politics, refusal to accept reality, and failure of your constitutional oath. Trying to justify what you have done is futile. Your complicity stands on its own merit. You essentially voted to strike impeachment from our Constitution. God help us all!

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0