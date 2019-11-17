RICK BROWN
CEDAR FALLS --- It seems to me that the Republicans have three bad choices. 1) They can roll with Trump and not convict in the Senate and lose everything in 2020. 2) They can convict and roll with Pence and lose everything in 2020 because they allowed for Trump. 3) Or they can try and save face by invoking the 25th Amendment.
They may not be able to do that though because most of Trump's Cabinet members are "acting" and not Senate confirmed. He even took the 25th Amendment away from the Republicans.
