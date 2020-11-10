LETTER: Goodbye to a hero

CEDAR FALLS -- A hero died Saturday. Lewis Boeck was raised during the Depression, learning to work hard without complaint. He joined the army to fight in World War II. He was with his buddies, members of the 99th division, as they held Elsenborn Ridge during the Battle of the Bulge. They had little food, no winter clothes, and for nine days they did not retreat. Lew came home and married a wonderful lady. They worked together for over 70 years. Always ready to help and never receiving a hand out, Lew and Bev gave many people a hand up. They built their home themselves, never getting a mortgage, just building when they had some money. The men and women who served during the war are my heroes. Lew was my friend. Thank you for all you did.