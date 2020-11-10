LETTER: Goodbye to a great precinct

WILLLIAM TEAFORD

CEDAR FALLS -- This is an open letter to all residents in Cedar Falls, Ward 5, Precinct 3 (who voted at the Orchard Hill Church this year.). For all our health, I did not knock at your door this general election year. I want you to know how much I miss that opportunity. I started knocking doors in 1964, and knocked other areas in southeast Cedar Falls, but this current precinct has been the best.

I have always presented the “ticket” from top to bottom, and had some literature for local elective offices. I have always been ready to listen to your ideas and positions. I have offered materials for voter registration and for voting by mail to everyone.

At many doors I heard, “Well I’m a Republican.” I always responded that I hoped they were like the best Republicans Iowa ever had. Our former Gov. Bob Ray was very wise and had a great heart. Today I would have mentioned Secretary of State Paul Pate for working to help all Iowans cast their votes during this pandemic.

In 2022 there will be new precinct lines, and I will be 88. So thank you, goodbye, and good government.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0