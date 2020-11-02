Letter: Goodbye freedom

ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- Three and half years of Trump being accused of Russian collusion. Kavanaugh and family dragged through humiliation. Fake news about immigration. Not one Democrat voting for Barrett who was the most intelligent, most grounded person in the room! One of the squad calling out the Girl Scouts for admiring ACB. Rioting and looting. Absolutely no condemnation from the left or the media. Twitter, Facebook, and Google all censoring every story concerning Biden. They don't even cover his so-called rallies anymore because he will make some kind of mistake. No one knows what he really stands for. Biden accused of sexual assault. Where is the #MeToo movement? Corruption in every country around the world. Where is the outrage? Antifa? Five former CIA officials denounced Hunter's laptop without seeing it or knowing anything on the drive. Called it Russian disinformation. The same five said Trump colluded with the Russians in 2016. All false. Fake impeachment. If Harris is elected president, the 1st and 2nd amendment will be gone. Supreme Court will be packed. Puerto Rico and D.C. will be states. Taxes will increase exponentially. Corporations will move overseas. Immigrants will flood our country. Goodbye freedom.