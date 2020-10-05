Letter: Good time to hunt

BEN LOW

ELDORA -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues into the fall, I’d like to encourage fellow Iowans to step out of their comfort zones and explore new activities. And with bowhunting season coming up, there has never been a better time to learn these skills.

I’m part of the Iowa Bowhunters Facebook Group, which has grown to over 11,000 members during the pandemic. This has been a great group for members to provide support to each other and share photos of themselves enjoying Iowa’s natural beauty.

I encourage everyone to explore the outdoors during these difficult times. Not only is bowhunting a way to escape the unrest in our country right now, but it’s a way to gain more appreciation for nature and to spend time with friends and family. This group has brought together Iowans from across the state, and I hope it continues to this hunting season.

