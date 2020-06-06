Letter: Good reminder

CLARA HINMAN
CLARKSVILLE -- Dave Nagle's column on Sunday (May 31) reminded me of the old story of the small child putting a puzzle of the world together. When asked how he did it, he said there was a picture of a man on the other side. He put the man together right, and the world came out OK.
Dave Nagle's succinct description of the shareholders and the stakeholders is the same. If the stakeholders are attended to, the shareholders will come out OK. If other countries can do this, why can't we?
