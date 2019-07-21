ROGER W. SMITH
WATERLOO -- In the introduction to their extraordinary 2015 book, "Going to Pot: Why The Rush to Legalize Marijuana Is Harming American," William J. Bennett, Ph.D., and attorney Robert A. White reminded us that "as public opinion has moved toward greater acceptance of marijuana, an increasing body of scientific evidence has documented the multiple adverse effects of marijuana use."
Four years later, former New York Times reporter and award-winning novelist Alex Berenson (whose wife is a forensic psychiatrist) provides convincing proof in his book, "Tell Your Children: The Truth about Marijuana, Mental Illness and Violence," that marijuana causes schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis while inflicting irreversible physical damage on its consumers.
You have free articles remaining.
Berenson also notes that U.S. Sen. Cory Booker introduced a bill in August 2017 to end federal prohibition of cannabis, while in June 2018 U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer introduced federal decriminalization legislation, thus confirming to U.S. voters the extent to which political flakes on the left will pander to vulnerable segments of the U.S. population.
Parents, educators, politicians, religious leaders and others in positions of influence should read these books before school resumes this fall. One might suggest that the survival of our republic is at stake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.