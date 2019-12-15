{{featured_button_text}}

GARY McCORMACK

CEDAR FALLS --- May God bless America. It's a common and frequent request offered  by government and political leaders. God's love is unconditional. Can the same be said for a nation's blessings?

I wonder what is is about America they want God to bless? Is it the removal of the cross from public lands or the removal of the Ten Commandments from public buildings? Perhaps it's the removal of the Bible from America's schools that they want God to bless.

Maybe they want God to bless America for the restrictions on prayer and Christian-themed songs at Christmas. Or, it could be they want God to bless America's removal of Christ from Christmas and replace Him with the words, "Happy Holidays."

I wonder if they mean God should bless America for the "bearing of false witness" which has become a regular pasttime. Or they want God to bless the blatantly sexual and violent themes in America's entertainment media. It might be they just want God to bless America's disobedience to God's Word.

The mocking and blasphemy of God brings serious consequences. Have you wondered what would happen to a country if God removed his blessings on a nation and left the people to themselves?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments