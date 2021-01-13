LETTER: God bless America

WATERLOO -- America is a great country. Most people are kind and loving. The leader of the USA is elected to uphold the Constitution and laws, He needs to set an example for our citizens. Donald Trump has not abided by this sacred oath. He has done nothing but lie during his presidency. What a shame that his behavior has been tolerated and accepted. His supporters and Republican colleagues have protected and shielded him from scandals and law breaking behavior. Trump ignored the COVID pandemic resulting in thousands of deaths. Biden and Harris won the election fairly and honestly. They will do their best for the next four years and will not continue spreading lies and conspiracy theories. God bless America.