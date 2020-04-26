Letter: God and country

JESUP -- I am one of the people that Hillary and the Democrats call "deplorable" because I vote pro-life and God's way. I believe we will all have to answer to God for our actions here on earth. Remember Jesus said to his disciples, you are either with me or against me.

Because the liberals and progressives have taken God out of our schools and everything else, this country has now become a "culture of death, and not a culture of life." Once God was put aside from our children and families, our country turned to abortion and killing because people don't have a conscience anymore. All this bad weather and diseases is God's way of warning us as He did with Noah, the great flood and Sodom and Gomorrah. Even now we have groups that will not let God be prayed to even as this country prayed to God from the beginning.