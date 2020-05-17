Letter: Global response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

FAITH FRANK

WATERLOO -- With the increase in the spread of the coronavirus globally, it is safe to say that we have all been put at risk. But this risk is even higher for people living in poverty, or people living in places with fragile health-care systems around the world.

Be it coronavirus or other ongoing global health emergencies like tuberculosis, malaria, or malnutrition, we need a strong global response that honors the needs and basic human rights of people living in poverty.

We have seen great examples in International partnership like the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as well as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. We cannot leave those isolated by geography or poverty on the sidelines.

I am calling on Rep. Abby Finkenauer and other congressional members to please prioritize global health systems in collaboration with the domestic response. People living in countries with struggling health-care systems that are extremely understaffed cannot fight this pandemic on their own.