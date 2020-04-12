Letter: Giving credit

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PAM BERUMEZ

WATERLOO -- I agree 100% with the letter by David Thomas in the April 5 Courier. Can you imagine the lives that may have been saved if Trump would have listened in the first place?

It's very sad that some of the United States population was becoming sick and/or dying just because Trump didn't want to be wrong. Now he's facing the reality of it all.

Whenever we ll get through this, I hope Trump doesn't pat himself on the back for a job well done. It took others to turn his head around, and to listen to the facts. So, to those people, God bless you.

Also, a big thank you to hospital personnel, fire and rescue, Waterloo Police, The U.S. Postal Service, Courier delivery and day care providers.