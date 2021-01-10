LETTER: Give Trump credit

WATERLOO -- Reference: guest column, "Trump leaves mess for Biden" by Steve Corbin. In the Dec. 13 Courier Mr. Corbin states that “Biden plans to restore trade alliances with America pre-Trump era 189 global trading partners.” This is exactly what people who support Trump do not want. President Trump renegotiated NAFTA to create USMCA to increase jobs for American workers and outlets for American farmers. He negotiated a trade agreement with Japan to improve American access to the Japanese market. Trump’s trade war with China is not to obtain money through tariffs but to establish equitable trade. In the 1950s, '60s, and the '70s almost all products sold in America were made in the USA. Look at Menard’s, Walmart, and Target and observe how much was produced in China. Nike and Apple, among others, have invested billions in China, employing thousands and building costly research and manufacturing facilities to sell these products in the USA while making billions of dollars every year. In 2018 our trade imbalance with China was $420 billion. These same dollars could provide for American jobs, factories, schools, and hospitals. Does Corbin wish to continue to send those jobs, factories, schools, and hospitals to China?