Letter: Getting through

ELAINE SIMENSON

DUNKERTON -- With all the doom and gloom going, with the falling of the stock market, with hoarding products that we all can use, I still believe the vast majority of people are kind and have concern for their fellow human.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I just read of numerous acts of kindness, i.e., a hog producer offering a hog and processing to help people in need; people donating to the food bank so that others may have what they need; health care workers, police and fire going to work and doing their jobs under sometimes extreme stress; parents suddenly being thrown into schooling their children while possibly losing their jobs.

So many scary things happening. But we are strong people. We have banded together before. We WILL get through this. I’m not a Pollyanna (Google it). I just have complete faith that God will lead us on the path to survival. Just do what is asked of us. Stay home. Wash your hands. Go out for only essential things like groceries and take out food.

Call someone who might be alone or simply overwhelmed (think parents of small children). Listen to words of inspiration from the pulpit. Listen truly and let it work in you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0