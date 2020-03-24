Letter: Getting through it

CRAIG WHITE

EVANSDALE -- As we go down the path of uncertainty with Covid-19, let's all remember our neighbors who are elderly and disabled. Check on them see if there's an errand you can run for them -- groceries, medicine; etc.

Also, when you go get what your family needs, think of others who need these products too. While at home read, listen to music, do something positive to occupy your mind -- watch an old movie, bake, exercise and even meditate. It will help your mental health.

We will get through this if we stay hunkered down and take care of one another and be mindful of our brothers and sisters. Spend some time in soul searching and pick up the Bible and read a few passages, then remember again, you're not in this alone. We are all in it and we will get through this with prayer, exercise and staying calm.

God bless.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0